Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor who is best compact sedan with features at lowest price know here

In the car sector of the country, after hatchback cars, compact sedans are the most sold cars. These cars come in the mid range which offers great mileage along with styling and features.

If you are also planning to buy a compact sedan car, then we are talking about two such cars that give you style and mileage along with premium features at a low price.

In this we have selected Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor cars. Both these cars are counted among the best selling cars of their company. In which we will tell here every little thing related to their price, features, mileage and specification.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is a stylish compact sedan from its company. Which the company has launched in the market in five variants. With which two engine options have been given.

The first engine in Hyundai Aura is 998 and the second is of 1197 cc. Talking about the first engine in this, this engine is of 1.2 liters. Which generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque. The car is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Aura, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, features like wireless phone charger, auto climate control, etc. have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, it is claimed that it gives a mileage of 20.1 kmpl on petrol and 25.5 kmpl on diesel. The starting price of the car is Rs 5.99 lakh.

Tata Tigor: Tata Tigor is the best selling car of its company, which has been launched in six variants. With this only one engine option has been given. The 1199 cc engine that has been given in Tiago is a 1.2 liter and 3 cylinder engine. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

This engine can generate 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The option of 5 speed manual AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Along with this, all the features like automatic climate control, reverse camera, rear defogger, multi driving mode have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Tata Tiago, Vibration claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.64 lakh.





