Hyundai Eon for 1.5 lakhs and Maruti Alto for 1.72 lakhs! See – Which other used cars are in the budget of two lakhs

Should you are pondering of shopping for a automotive today however you should not have sufficient cash to purchase a brand new automotive then you should use used cars. Right here is details about some used cars for you, which could be purchased from https://www.cardekho.com/ in a budget of as much as two lakhs. It’s a brief distance pushed and first consumer used automotive. These cars embody cars from firms like Hyundai to Maruti Suzuki, tell us which cars shall be higher for you.

Hyundai Even for Rs 1.5 lakh

First use This automotive could be purchased from the capital of the nation. The automotive is a petroleum fueled car, which has lined 49,911 kms. It is a good wanting automotive of 2012 mannequin. Aside from Delhi, this automotive could be purchased in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.

Tata Nano

Speaking about this automotive, it may be purchased for 1 lakh 35 thousand rupees. If you wish to take this automotive, you should buy it from Delhi. It’s a 2015 mannequin automotive with a variety of 28,936 km. It may be availed at an EMI price of Rs 10,824.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Many fashions of Alto could be purchased from Maruti Suzuki’s profitable cars. However in the used cars coming underneath two lakhs, two variants Alto K10 could be purchased for 1.72 lakhs and Alto 800 for 1.75 lakhs. The Alto K10 is a 2011 mannequin automotive, which has lined 55,128 km. It additionally has third celebration insurance coverage cowl. On the other hand, the upcoming Alto 800 of the 2013 mannequin has lined 87,140 km, which is a second used automotive.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro Xing is an effective wanting automotive of the 2011 mannequin. This automotive has been pushed by Third Honor for 52,952 kms. This automotive could be purchased for Rs 1.83 lakh.