Hyundai, Honda and Volkswagen cars Buy at half price easy loan facility with warranty

The used second hand car market is growing rapidly in the country. In which people get the option of warranty and EMI along with many better options.

It is everyone’s dream to buy a car, but due to the price of a new car being out of the budget, this dream remains incomplete for most of the people. But now this will not happen because the used second hand car market in the country is growing rapidly. In which people get the option of warranty and EMI along with many better options. Here we are going to give you the details of such cars listed on the droom which can be bought at half the price from the ex-showroom prices. Let us know about them…

Volkswagen Vento – The Volkswagen Vento 2011 model is listed on the droom website in the used car. This sedan car has a total run of 110000 km and has a petrol engine. If you buy this sedan car then you can bring it home at a price of Rs 2,10,000.

Honda Accord – Honda Cars is the third most liked car company in the country. The Honda Accord sedan car is listed on the droom website. You can bring this home by paying Rs 2,50,000. The Honda Accord listed on the website has run a total of 119000 km and you will get a petrol engine in it.

Hyundai i20 – In the hatchback car, after Maruti Alto and WagonR, any car that has been liked the most is the Hyundai i20. This car listed on the website is a 2014 model and you will get a diesel engine in it. At the same time, this car has run a total of 82000 km. You can bring it home for Rs 3,60,000.

Also read: Great opportunity to buy Tata Punch SUV

To buy all these three cars given on the droom website, you will get the option of EMI. At the same time, the website claims that if you do not like the vehicle, you can also return it and the company will return 100% payment.