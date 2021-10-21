Hyundai i10 will be available here for 1.5 lakhs on zero down payment, if you do not like it, the company will give full money back

The Hyundai i10 is a popular mileage hatchback that the company is offering to buy for 1.5 lakhs with loan, guarantee and warranty plan.

In the car sector of the country, the hatchback segment is preferred for its affordable and mileage cars, but there are some cars in the segment that also offer style and features at a low price.

In which today we are talking about the popular car of this segment, Hyundai i10, which gives style and features along with mileage in a low budget.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.97 lakh to Rs 7.59 lakh. But after reading the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home for just 1.5 lakhs.

What is that offer and where will you get this car so cheap, before knowing all this, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

Hyundai i10 is a mileage car of its company’s hatchback segment, in which the company has given an engine of 1197 cc. This engine generates power of 81.86 bhp and peak torque of 113.75 Nm. It is paired with a 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about its features, features like power steering, power windows, air conditioner, heater, low fuel warning light, accessory power outlet, dual airbags on the front seat have been given.

Regarding mileage, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 19.83 kmpl. After knowing the features and specifications of Hyundai i10, now you know the complete details of the offers on this car.

The second hand car selling website CARS24 has made an offer on this car, which has listed this car on its site and has priced it at just Rs 1.55,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is January 2010 and its ownership is first. This car has run 90,883 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-4C RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility on this car in which you can take this car home with zero down payment.