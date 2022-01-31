Hyundai i10 will be available here in the budget of just 1 to 2 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan

The Hyundai i10 hatchback is a popular car in the segment that you can now buy at less than half the price with attractive offers, read details.

There is a long range of low budget cars in the car sector, whose price starts from Rs 3.25 lakhs, but there are many people who want to buy a car but can never even make a budget of as much as Rs 3 lakh. .

If you too are unable to buy a car due to budget constraints, then here we are telling you the complete details of buying Hyundai i10, a popular car in the hatchback segment, at a very low price with attractive plans like guarantee, warranty and loan.

But before knowing the plan to buy Hyundai i10 at a low price, you should know the complete details of its features, specifications and mileage.

Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai i10, it has been given in 1086 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 68.1 bhp and peak torque of 99.1 Nm.

Talking about the features of this Hyundai i10 car, features like manual AC, power steering, power windows, have been given in it. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.36 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of Hyundai i10, now you know the complete details of buying it at a low price with attractive offers.

First of all, let’s talk about CARS24 where the 2010 model of this Hyundai i10 has been posted for sale and its price has been kept at Rs 1,88,799 with guarantee, warranty and zero down payment loan is being given.

The DROOM website has posted the 2010 model of Hyundai i10 for sale at a price of Rs 1,39,870, on which loan facility is also being given by the company.

A certified user on the OLX website has posted the 2010 model of the Hyundai i10 which has been priced at Rs 1,95,000.

After reading these three offers and complete details of the car, you can buy this car from any website keeping in mind your need and budget.