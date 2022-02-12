Hyundai i20 is available in the budget of 2 lakhs with loan facility, read offers and full details of the car

Want to buy a premium hatchback in a low budget, then know here the details of the plan to buy Hyundai i20 at a very low price.

There are many such cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector which are liked for their sporty design and premium features along with their mileage.

One of which is the Hyundai i20 car which is liked for its sporty design and features and this car is counted among the best selling cars of its company.

The starting price of Hyundai i20 is Rs 6.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.47 lakh if ​​you go to the top model. Full details of

But before reading the information about the offers available on this Hyundai i20, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai i20, the company has given a 1493 cc engine in it, which is a 1 liter naturally aspirated engine, this engine generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox is given .

Talking about the features of the car, features like Touchscreen Infotainment System, Air Purifier, BlueLink Connected Car Technology, have been given in this car.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hyundai i20 car gives a mileage of up to 19.65 kmpl on petrol engine. Knowing the full details of the Hyundai i20, now know the details of the offers in which you can take these cars home at half the price.

The 2011 model of this Hyundai i20 has been posted on the CARDEKHO website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 1.72 lakh.

The 2011 model of this Hyundai i20 has been posted on the CARWALE website which has been priced at Rs.1.8 Lakh and the loan facility is being provided with this car.

The 2012 model of this Hyundai i20 has been posted on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 2 lakh and finance is also being provided on this car.