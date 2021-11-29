Hyundai i20 will be available here for 2.5 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

The Hyundai i20 is a sporty designed hatchback car that you can take home at a very low cost through this offer.

In the car segment, the hatchback segment is known for low cost mileage cars but some cars are also liked for their sporty design.

In which today we are talking about the sporty design Hyundai i20 which is preferred for sporty design.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 6.19 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy this car at a very low price.

Today’s offer has been given on this car by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and the price has been kept at Rs 2,58,999.

According to the information given on the website, its model is August 2011 and its ownership is first.

This Hyundai 20 car has covered 44,0074 kms so far and its registration is registered in DL-7C RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, you can return the car to the company if you do not like it or find any defect in it within seven days of purchase.

Also, if your budget is less and you want to buy this car on loan, then the company is also offering the option of zero down payment loan.

After knowing the details of the offers available on this car, now you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the features of Hyundai i20, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Apart from this, features like Air Purifier, Blue Link Connected Technology, Rear Parking Sensor, ABS, EBD have been provided in the car.

read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter.