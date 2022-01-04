Hyundai i20 will be available here in a budget of only 3 lakhs, guarantee and warranty plan along with loan

This company is offering Hyundai i20, the premium car of the hatchback segment, to buy at less than half the price, read full details.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, apart from budget cars with mileage, a large number of premium cars are also present, which includes cars from companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Honda.

One of which is the Hyundai i20 car which is a premium hatchback with a sporty design that is liked for style, mileage, and premium features.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh. But you do not have such a big budget but want to buy it in a low budget, then read the offer mentioned here and take home this car within less than half the price.

Today’s offer on Hyundai i20 has come from car sector information website CARDEKHO which has listed this car in its used car section and has priced it at Rs 3,40,500.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Hyundai i20 car is November 2012 and its ownership is first. This car has run 54,554 km so far and its registration is registered at DL 8C RTO office in Delhi.

Comprehensive warranty of six months is being given by the company on the purchase of this car, along with a seven-day money back guarantee is also being given.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

If you want to take this car loan, then the company is also providing loan facility with easy down payment and EMI. Apart from this, six months Pan India Road Side Assistance Plan and RC Transfer are also being given free of cost by the company.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

After reading this offer on Hyundai i20, if you are also planning to buy this car, then now know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Powered by the Hyundai i20 is the 1197 cc engine mated to a 1-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.35 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.