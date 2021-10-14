Hyundai i20 with premium features and sporty design will be available here for 2.2 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you also like the Hyundai i20, then know here the full details of this car’s take home offer for less than half the price.

The hatchback segment is most preferred in the country’s car sector, in which a car with mileage and features is easily available in a low budget.

In which today we are talking about a popular car in this segment, Hyundai i20, which has been the best selling car of its company. If you like this car, then you will have to spend from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh to buy it.

If you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete plan to take this car home at less than half the cost. But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this i20.

The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback that is preferred for its sporty design and features. The company has launched it in four variants.

The engine of 1493 has been given in this car, which has been launched with both petrol and diesel options. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a turbo engine with 1.0 liter capacity.

This engine generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the i20, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.35 kmpl.

After taking information about the features and specifications of this car, now you know the details of the offer to buy it at a very low price.

This car has been offered by the second hand car selling website CARS24 which has listed it on its site, which has been priced at just Rs 2,25,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is April 2011 and its ownership is second. This car has run 80,757 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-10 RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also giving the option of loan on this car.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 5,251 for the next 60 months.