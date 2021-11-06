Hyundai is going to bring electric SUV, 100 kW battery can give such a range that it can reach Delhi from Kanpur! Hyundai Motor Company’s Concept Seven Electric Sports Utility Vehicle teased and may be unveil in November

Hyundai Motor Company has released the teaser image of its sleek and spacious new electric car Seven (SEVEN). It is a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that will be fully unveiled at the LA Auto Show this month.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the car’s front and stylish seats. In the seven, lights are provided in three columns on the side, while a light panel is given in the middle of the bonnet, which looks like small window-like slits. The company has termed these tiny lamps as parametric pixels (a type of lighting architecture).

The Seven indicates that this new SUV model will join the IONIQ family, which is the company’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand. The company’s teaser in September gave a slightly better look to the vehicle, which indicated a slick roof and a slightly sharp rear part. Talking about the size of the vehicle, seats can be given in it in three rows.

Inside the vehicle can be found a “premium lounge experience”, which can be accompanied by modern chairs. According to the company, the interiors of the Seven suggest a premium and personalized lounge ambiance, deepening the space innovation that Hyundai Motor has showcased with the IONIQ 5. The Seven could be a part of Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup and will likely be called the Ioniq 7.

According to media reports, Seven will use an expanded version of the e-GMP platform. The battery is expected to be as large as 100 kilowatt-hours and a possible range of about 483 km.

This means that a one-time charging can cover a distance of so many kilometers. Accordingly, this car can travel from Kanpur to Delhi in a single charge. Let us tell you that the distance from Kanpur of UP to the national capital Delhi is between 440 to 490 km (according to different highways). However, no official confirmation has been made by the company about this at the moment.

The crossover can use two electric motors to make about 308 hp. Another teaser from Hyundai states that the electric crossover will go on sale in 2024.

Hyundai Motor will introduce the Seven during the Automobility LA press conference on November 17th at 9:55 am. Journalists will be able to attend the convention or watch it digitally by visiting Hyundai’s booth at the LA Convention Center. At the same time, Seven will be on display from November 19 to 28 for the general public to see.