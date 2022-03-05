Hyundai launches two new variants of i20 to compete with Maruti Baleno, read report

Know today in New Car Launch the complete details of two new variants of Hyundai i20 which the company has recently launched.

Carmaker Hyundai has launched two new variants of its popular hatchback Hyundai i20 in India in which the first variant is 1.2 CVT Asta (O) and the second variant is 1.0 DCT Sportz.

Hyundai has introduced the variants of these two cars with new prices in which the starting price of 1.2 CVT Asta (O) variant is Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the other variant 1.0 SCT Sportz starting price of Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai had given manual gearbox with 1.2 liter engine so far in this car, but now after the arrival of new variants, the option of automatic gearbox has been added to this car, due to which the sales of this car are expected to increase.

The option of its turbo petrol decit, which till now was available only in Asta and Asta O, will be available in its lower trims after the new variants arrive.

Apart from updating the engine and gearbox of the new variant, Hyundai has also added some new features to this car, including updating the manual AC in the sports variant of the Hyundai i20, while updating the manual AC in it.

,read this also– Mahindra will launch its 3 electric cars soon, teaser released, which cars will get collision, read full report)

Till now the company had given the features of Auto AC only in the Asta variant, apart from this, the cruise control feature found in the Asta variant has also been given with the lower trims as well as the feature of sunroof has also been added to it, which till now the company 1.0 IMT used to give in ESTA itself.

,read this also– Best Selling Car February 2022: This best selling car of February is preferred for sporty design at a low price)

The company has already reduced the size of the touchscreen infotainment system found in it, in which the 10.25-inch touchscreen display has been reduced to 8.0 inches, as well as the car connected features that were given along with it. .

Let us tell you that recently Maruti Suzuki has launched an updated version of its popular hatchback Baleno, in which the company has also changed the design of the car with many features.

In view of this move of Maruti, Hyundai has updated the Hyundai i20 to compete with the Baleno and launched two new variants of it in the market.