Hyundai Motor India beats Maruti Suzuki in terms of Margin with less than half sales numbers

Maruti Suzuki is currently the market leader in terms of sales of cars, but for the first time in terms of earning money, Hyundai Motor India has overtaken it. For this Hyundai devised a different strategy.

Hyundai Motor India may be behind in terms of sales of cars, but it has overtaken Maruti Suzuki in terms of earning money. The main reason for this is the focus on higher margin offering models like SUV Creta and SUV Venue. This information has come to light by comparing the figures of the annual reports of both the companies.

Sales of Hyundai Motor India are less than half that of Maruti Suzuki

If we look at the figures, in the last five financial years, the revenue of Hyundai Motor India has grown at the rate of five percent annually. Maruti Suzuki’s revenue grew by just 3.38 per cent during FY 2020-21 from FY 2015-16. In the case of sales, the same figure is reversed. Maruti Suzuki’s total sales in the financial year 2020-21 stood at 14,57,861. Hyundai’s figure remained close to 5.6 lakh, less than half of it.

Hyundai Motor India benefits from focus on high margin models

The reason for this is to give higher margins to Hyundai’s SUV models Creta and Venue. The company has done well in terms of earning money by focusing on high margin models. Apart from this, the company has also increased its margins by focusing on reducing operating costs and other expenses and better management of raw materials. With these efforts, Hyundai took the average mileage on a vehicle to Rs 72,471 in FY 2020-21. Maruti Suzuki’s average mileage per vehicle falls to almost half of this.

If we look at the figures during the last financial year, the operating profit of Hyundai Motor India was 78 percent compared to Maruti Suzuki. It averaged 42 per cent in the last five financial years, while Hyundai’s sales were only 39 per cent compared to Maruti. This shows how Hyundai has beaten Maruti in terms of making money by focusing on margins.

Hyundai is 2.5 lakh ahead of Maruti in terms of average price of cars

Currently, Hyundai Motor India’s operating profit margin has risen 0.29 per cent to 10.26 per cent, while Maruti’s margin has fallen below 10 per cent for the first time in nine years. Looking at the average price of different models of both the companies, for Hyundai it is Rs 7.06 lakh per car, while in case of Maruti it comes down to Rs 4.56 lakh.

Also read: Before Diwali, Honda gives bumper discount, offers up to 54 thousand on Jazz from Honda City

This situation is when the auto sector has been badly affected by the pandemic in the last financial year. During this period, Hyundai’s sales fell by 12 percent to 5.6 lakh. Total revenue also declined by 5.3 per cent to Rs 40,674 crore during this period.