Hyundai Motors is offering bumper discount on these four cars, read full details from price to features

If you are planning to buy a new car this festive season, then here you can know the complete details of the discounts available on these selected cars of Hyundai Motors.

In the ongoing festive season in the country, automakers have started attractive discounts and finance schemes on their vehicles. In which Hyundai Motors has announced a discount of up to Rs 50,000 on its select cars, which will be applicable on different models of these cars.

The period of this discount offer issued by the company is November 30, which can be extended further considering the customer’s feedback.

The cars on which Hyundai Motors has given this discount offer are Santro, i10, i20 from the hatchback segment and cars like Aura, Verna from the sedan segment. Apart from this, many cars in the SUV segment will also get this discount.

If you are also planning to buy a Hyundai car, then know here the full details of the discount on these cars along with their price.

Grand i10 Nios: Grand i10 Neos is a popular hatchback of its company which is liked for its premium features.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 50,000 on the turbo variant of this car. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 25,000 on its diesel model and up to Rs 17,300 on its CNG variant. The starting price of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.28 Lakh which goes up to Rs 8.50 Lakh on the top model.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is the company’s sub-compact sedan which is loved for its design and features.

The company is giving a discount of up to Rs 50,000 on the SX Plus variant of this sedan. Apart from this, it is offering a discount of up to Rs 25 thousand on diesel variants and benefits of up to Rs 17,300 on CNG variants, the starting price of this sedan is Rs 5.99 lakh, which goes to Rs 9.36 lakh on the top model.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is one of the best selling car in its hatchback segment which is preferred for its low price and small size.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on the Era Executive model of this car. With which the company is offering additional benefits of up to Rs 17,300 on its CNG variants. The Hyundai Santro price starts at Rs 4.76 Lakh which goes up to Rs 6.44 Lakh on the top model.

Hyundai i20: Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback of its company which is liked for its sporty design and features.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on the Asta AMT variant of this car. Apart from this, additional benefits of up to Rs 15,000 are being given on the diesel variants of this car. The starting price of Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 6.91 Lakh which goes up to Rs 11.40 Lakh on the top model.