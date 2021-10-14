Hyundai Motors is offering discounts of up to 50 thousand on these 4 cars with strong mileage and premium features

Hyundai Motors is offering attractive discounts and other benefits on these four low-budget cars that offer premium features and strong mileage.

In the festive season that has started in the country, all the major car companies have started offering attractive discounts and finance schemes on their cars.

In which the first offer of the month of October has been given by Hyundai Motors, which is giving discounts and benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on select models of its cars.

Hyundai has come up with this discount offer to increase customers’ access to cars like its best selling hatchback Santro, i20, Grand i10 along with compact sedan Aura.

If you also want to buy a Hyundai car with more mileage and premium features in a low budget, then know here the discount available on these cars and the complete details of the car.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is an entry-level sedan car, on which the company is offering the highest discount of Rs 50,000 on the SX+ variant.

The discount includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with exchange bonus, corporate discount, loyalty bonus and other attractive benefits.

The starting price of this car is Rs 8.22 lakh. The company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.1 kmpl.

Grand i10 Nios: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the only car in the hatchback segment, on which the company is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on its turbo engine variants.

In this entire discount, a cash discount of Rs 25,000 is being given, apart from this, corporate discounts, exchange bonus and other benefits are being given.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives mileage of up to 26.2 km. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.28 lakh which goes up to Rs 8.50 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro comes in the count of best selling cars of its company’s hatchback segment, the company has launched six variants of this car in the market.

On the purchase of this car, the company is giving a discount and benefits of Rs 40 thousand, in which cash discount, exchange offer, corporate discount and other benefits are giving.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives mileage of up to 20 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 4.76 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.44 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai i20: Hyundai i20 is a premium car of its company’s hatchback segment, on which the company is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on Asta IMT petrol variants.

The discount includes a cash discount of up to Rs 21,000, exchange bonus, corporate discount and other benefits, taking the total to Rs 40,000.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives mileage of up to 21.0 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 8.86 lakh.