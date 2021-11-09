Hyundai Motors will present the new generation Creta SUV on this day, know what will be the new features and specifications

Hyundai Motors will soon launch the new generation model of its best selling SUV Creta, but before that you should know its features and specifications.

Hyundai Motors is going to present the new generation model of its best selling SUV Creta on 11 November 2021. The company will officially present this new generation Creta at the GIIAS 2021 auto show held in Indonesia.

The company has not given any information about when this SUV will be launched in India after presenting it at the auto show, but according to experts, Hyundai can launch this car in January 2022.

Hyundai has not yet officially given any information about the features and specifications of this car, but through the picture released by the company on social media, many of its specifications and features are getting information.

Looking at its front look in the photo of New Generation Creta released on social media, it is known that making its front more attractive than before, features like LED headlights and LED DRL are being given in it.

Talking about the features of the new generation Creta, Hyundai’s Indonesia branch has given official information about its features.

In this SUV, the company is going to provide a 10.25-inch infotainment system with a panoramic sunroof, with which a full digital instrument cluster will be given.

Apart from this, features like Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay with BlueLink Car Connected Technology, Bose’s premium sound system, auto climate control, cruise control, air purifier will be given in it.

According to media reports, along with premium features like ADAS, driver assistance system, blind spot monitoring camera display, emergency braking system can be provided in the new generation Creta.

Talking about the engine and power of the New Generation Creta, according to media reports, the company is going to offer two engine options in this SUV.

In which the first engine can be 1.5 liter petrol engine and the second 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine.

Talking about the engine before this, this 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 113 bhp power and 145 Nm peak torque. With both these engines, the company will offer the option of 6-speed manual and CVT transmission.