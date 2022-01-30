Hyundai Santro Magna CNG can be taken home by paying 69 thousand, will get 30 kmpl mileage

If you want to buy a CNG car with an easy plan, then read here the complete details of buying CNG variants of Hyundai Santro Magna on easy down payment.

Cars in the hatchback segment are preferred for their mileage and low cost, but there are some cars that come with CNG kit and give longer mileage.

One of which is Hyundai Santro which is counted among the best selling and popular cars of its company’s hatchback segment. If you buy the CNG variant of this Hyundai Santro, then you will have to spend up to Rs 6.09 lakh for this.

If you have so much money then it is fine but if your budget is less then know here the complete plan to buy it with very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the CARDEKHO website, if you buy the CNG variant of this Hyundai Santro, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 6,17,641 on this car.

After this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 69 thousand and after that pay monthly installment of Rs 13,0062 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on this Hyundai Santro has been fixed by the bank for 60 months i.e. 5 years and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai Santro, it has a 1086 cc engine which is a 1.1 liter petrol engine and this engine generates power of 69 PS and peak torque of 99 Nm. The company fitted CNG kit has been paired with this engine, with which manual transmission has been given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, which also connects to Mirror Link.

Apart from this, features like rear parking camera, rear AC vent, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS, EBD have been provided. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl on petrol and 30.48 kmpl on CNG.