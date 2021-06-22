Hyundai Santro Magna CNG mileage price emi and other important specifications – This is the cheapest CNG car from Hyundai, can be taken home by paying a down payment of Rs 66 thousand

The demand for CNG cars is increasing rapidly in the Indian market. This is the reason why car manufacturers make some of their cars available in CNG variants as well. If you are looking to buy a factory fitted CNG car then you can buy Hyundai Santro. This car is available in the price range of Rs 4.76 – 6.44 Lakh (Ex-showroom Price, Delhi). The most variant of Santro is Magna CNG.

The total price of this variant is Rs 6,64,086 (On Road Price, Delhi). This is the cheapest CNG car from Hyundai. You can take this car home by paying a down payment of Rs 66 thousand. After downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 5,98,086 on which 9.8 percent interest rate will be applicable. You have to repay this loan in five years.

Over five years, you will have to pay a total of Rs 7,58,940 of which Rs 1,60,854 will be interest. You will have to pay an EMI of Rs 12,649 every month. If you want to lighten the EMI burden, then you can also take a loan for 7 years. During 7 years, you will have to pay a total of Rs 8,28,828 in which interest will be Rs 2,30,742. You will have to pay an EMI of Rs 9,867 every month.

Hyundi Santro gives mileage of up to 30 kms per kg of CNG. It is considered to be one of the best hatchbacks available in the market at present. In this car you will get 1086 cc engine which is capable of generating power of 68.05 bhp. This car is capable of giving a mileage of 20 kmpl on petrol.





