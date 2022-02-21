Hyundai Santro will be available here in the budget of just 2 lakhs, attractive finance plan will be available with good mileage

You can buy Hyundai Santro in a very low budget with easy finance schemes, through these offers, read the complete details of the plan along with the car.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is preferred for its low-budget cars, which offer great features along with long mileage, one of which is the Hyundai Santro, which is also preferred for style and mileage along with low cost.

If you buy Hyundai Satron from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend 5 to 7 lakh rupees, but after reading the offers mentioned here, you can buy this car in a budget of just Rs 2 lakh.

But before knowing those offers and plans available on Hyundai Santro, you should also know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine of Hyundai Santro 2012 model, the company has given a 1086 cc engine in it which generates 63 bhp power and 9.8 Nm peak torque and this engine is mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, features like power steering, power windows, child safety lock, day night view mirror, manual AC have been given in it.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.92 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Hyundai Santro, now you know the complete details of buying this car at very low price with attractive plans.

The 2011 model of this Hyundai Santro has been posted on the CARDEKHO website, for which a price of Rs 1.89 lakh has been fixed.

The 2011 model of this Hyundai Santro has been posted on the CARWALE website for sale at Rs 1.85 lakh and will also come with a finance plan.

The 2010 model of this Hyundai Santro has been posted on the CARTRADE website, for which the company has fixed a price of Rs 1.9 lakh.

After reading the details of the three options mentioned here, you can buy any of these three options keeping in mind your budget and need.

