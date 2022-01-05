Hyundai Toyota and Maruti will be available at half the price know engine trim and price

Maruti, Hyundai and Toyota are the most reliable car companies in the country. Most of the people prefer to buy cars from these companies. Due to the corona epidemic, many people are preferring personal transport more. Due to which a good number of cars are being sold even in times of inflation. But there is a section in the country who cannot afford an expensive car. That is why we have brought special information for them. Where you will get second hand cars of Maruti, Hyundai and Toyota at less than half price, let’s know about the details of these cars….

Here are all these cars – The second hand car market is growing rapidly in the country, due to which the automobile company is rapidly launching new updated cars. Due to which people buy new car and sell old car. But those who cannot buy a new car, they fulfill their hobby with all the used cars. One such website is droom where used and verified cars are easily available at a good price and you also get money back guarantee on this website. Let us know which cars have been updated on the droom recently.

Hyundai Grand i10 – This sporty car from Hyundai is a 2014 model and its price is Rs 2,95,000 lakh. At the same time, according to the information given on the website, this car of Hyundai will get diesel engine and manual transmission. At the same time, this car gives a mileage of 24 kmpl. If you buy it then you will be its second owner.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – This SUV car of Maruti is the 2016 model and its price is Rs 5,95,000. At the same time, according to the information given on the website, you will get a diesel engine in this SUV of Maruti and this SUV has run a total of 43 thousand km. If you buy this SUV, then you will be its second owner.

Toyota Innova – Toyota’s most popular SUV can be purchased on the Innova droom website for Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand. This SUV is a 2010 model and will get a manual transmission with a diesel engine. At the same time, this SUV has run 1 lakh 64 thousand km, if you buy it, then you will be its third owner.