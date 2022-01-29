Hyundai, Toyota, Renault and Maruti Suzuki cars can be bought under 2 lakhs, know details

From here you can buy cars of Hyundai, Toyota, Renault and Maruti Suzuki. All these cars are used cars, which can be bought from Delhi and NCR region. These cars are available on www.mahindrafirstchoice.com website.

If you are also thinking of getting a car but you do not have enough budget to buy a big budget car, then this news can be important for you. Here information is being given about the cars of budget of two lakhs. From here you can buy cars of Hyundai, Toyota, Renault and Maruti Suzuki. All these cars are used cars, which can be bought from Delhi and NCR region. These cars are available on the website http://www.mahindrafirstchoice.com. Let’s know the complete details about these cars.

Huyndai’s Even Era

Available on Mahindra’s website, Hyundai’s Even Era car can be purchased for Rs 1.55 lakh. This car is a 2011 model car, used by First Honor. This car has run for 62,500 kms. It has a hatchback system and this car runs on a petrol vehicle. This is a silky silver colored car.

Toyota Fortuner Car

This car is a 2013 model car, which can be bought under 2 lakhs. It has been driven for about 1.43 lakh km. This is a white colored car used by Second Honor. It has an automatic system, which runs on diesel fuel.

Read also: Alarm will start ringing as soon as the bus catches fire, know how it will work? Transport Minister launches fire alarm system

Renault Duster Car

Talking about this, the price for sale has been kept at Rs 2 lakh. This is a 2012 model car, which has been used for 85,000 km so far. This is also a diesel car, used by second honours. It is white in color and 5 photos of this vehicle are given on the site.

Maruti Suzuki Zen Estilo

This car can be bought from Faridabad for Rs 1.85. This is a 2011 model car, which has run about 39,404 km. This car running on petrol fuel is of brown color. This is a used car by First Honor.