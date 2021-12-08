Hyundai’s big plan! Will make 6 electric cars with an investment of 4000 crores, driving range up to 800 km

The company will launch 6 types of new electric cars by 2028. Out of this, an electric car can be launched next year itself. The company will invest around 4,000 crores in manufacturing these cars.

Giving information, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Seob Kim, said that Hyundai aims to introduce the first of the six vehicles next year, which will be a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to capitalize on the growing demand for SUVs in the domestic market. SUV) model. Kim said that talks are on with battery makers to prepare it. He said the company is in talks with six private and government companies in India to boost vehicle charging infrastructure and ease a major concern among EV buyers.

Electric cars to be e-GMP based

The company has built the GMP architecture to manufacture electric vehicles. It consists of vehicle chassis, battery, motor and power electric system. It will develop the body style and battery of the vehicle. The vehicles developed on the e-GMP will have a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible and spacious cabin.

usability and performance

The cars produced under this will come with a bigger battery capacity of up to 77.4kWh. It also offers 2WD/4WD capabilities, better handling and a top speed of up to 260 kmph. It gets ultra high strength steel and 8-point battery mounting, which could make it the most reliable BEV of the future. It gets a new interior space along with a flat floor and flexible seating layout. E-GMP gives a new dimension to vehicles.

Range will be up to 800 km

It has been informed by Hyundai that the EV will be built on its dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP), which it is planning to bring to India. Cars built on these electric platforms will have a range of up to 800 km, while other cars will be able to run up to 350-400 km on a single charge.