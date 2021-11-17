Hyundai’s new electric SUV car, will give a range of 483 km in a single charge, will be launched today

The Hyundai Seven Concept electric SUV is expected to cover a range of 483 kms on a single charge. It is likely to be similar to what was introduced in the Ioniq 5 or the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 has 225-hp power and 350 Nm torque output.

The Hyundai Seven Concept electric SUV is all set to launch at the Los Angeles Auto Show tonight. The company had officially announced that it will be the third car in the Ioniq segment. Earlier, the car joining the two Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 was launched. This electric car will come with new technology, as well as many such features have been added to it, which will be different from the car of the Ioniq segment.

The Hyundai Seven Concept Electric SUV, or Ioniq 7 will be a large SUV and can seat up to seven people. Like the cars in its electric segment, the Seven Electric concept SUV has been developed on the new Hyundai-Kia e-GMP platform. According to the information, it has been made flexible, it will be a very comfortable electric SUV in terms of driving. According to some discussions, this electric car will be going to give a stylish look.

stylish looking light

The light signature of the Seven Concept electric SUV is separated by parametric pixels. The LED light bar is spread across the hood. It gets the main headlight with parametric pixel light emitting diodes at the bottom and a contrasting front panel. Talking about its interior, it will be given a premium and personal lounge, which will be similar to the Ioniq 5. There will be enough space in it. It will be a stylish yet dynamic car, which will provide a great experience for the speed lovers.

battery will be strong

Hyundai hasn’t revealed any details about the Seven Concept electric SUV yet. However, according to reports, the Ioniq 7 will have a larger capacity battery. It is said to deliver up to 100 kWh, and will be equipped with an 800-volt system from SK Innovations.

Most Capable Electric SUV?

