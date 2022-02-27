Sports

I am girl, I can fight 15-year-old Sadia Tariq from Srinagar has not been an easy journey till India's gold medal win in Russia






Sadia Tariq Congratulations: Many celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Union Sports Minister and Athens Olympic silver medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have congratulated Sadia Tariq on winning the gold medal.

Indian Wushu player Sadia Tariq has won gold medal for the country. He received this honor on Friday, 25 February 2022 in Moscow, the capital of Russia. He defeated the local player in the final.

15-year-old Sadia, a resident of Srinagar, has been a junior national champion for the last two years. However, Saadia Tariq’s journey to success has not been easy. Once his father Tariq Lone was stopped by saying that this is a girl, don’t feed it. But Sadia proved them all wrong and said ‘I can fight a girl’.

The special thing is that Wushu is a fighting game. Srinagar-based Sadia’s father Tariq Lone is a cameraman in a media group. He told a news website, ‘I felt very strange when Sadia asked me to play this game. There is such an atmosphere in Kashmir that if a girl goes to play, people say, she is a girl, don’t feed her.’

He told, ‘But I supported my daughter. I believed in my daughter. Knew that if I stayed with her then one day she would definitely bring laurels to the country. According to Tariq Lone, Sadia has won a gold medal for her country and the state.

Tariq Lone wants that such children of Jammu and Kashmir who get involved in wrong deeds, if they leave those works, they will make a lot of progress and win many gold medals. The respect of his parents will also increase. Not only Kashmir, the name of the country will also be illuminated.

It would not be wrong to say that her father has also contributed a lot to Sadia’s success. He spoke about the roadblocks that came in the way of Saadia’s success, “Sadiya has been playing since she was in the third grade, but for a girl, the most difficult thing is to get out of the house. I was with him all the time.

He told, ‘Initially there were problems of training too. But now because of Sadia’s success, the people around also want to take forward their daughters. It’s a matter of pride for me. All I will say is that only when the parents support, then the children will move forward.

Several celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Union Sports Minister and Athens Olympic silver medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju have congratulated Sadia Tariq for winning the gold medal.

Sadia Tariq.

PM Modi wrote in the tweet, ‘Heartfelt congratulations to Saadia Tariq for winning the gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Championship. His success will influence many other athletes. Wishing him all the best for his future. Rajyavardhan tweeted, “Congratulations to Saadia Tariq on winning the gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. The daughters of India continue to shine.


