I am not a thug, I am a lobbyist, Sukesh claimed in a letter to his lawyer from jail, said this about Jacqueline

Sukesh Chandrashekhar once again claimed that he was in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and that is why he gave gifts worth crores to the actress.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar Jail in the case of cheating of crores, has objected to being called a thug. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, 32, is accused of extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of Ranbaxy owner. In a letter to his lawyer from inside the jail, Sukesh Chandrashekhar once again claimed that he was in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and that is why he gave gifts worth crores to the actress.

According to an India Today report, in a letter to his lawyer, Sukesh has said, “I have been a corporate lobbyist who has worked with many corporate houses nationally and internationally. I am involved in this kind of business since the age of 20, I have been very close to many political parties and big businessmen and families.

In this letter, Sukesh has further said, “If there is any dispute in any business transaction, then only because of my alleged involvement in those matters which are still pending, I cannot be called a thief or a swindler.” Sukesh has said, “I have earned a few thousand crore rupees as commission every year through corporate lobbying and I have no need to cheat or extort anyone.”

Sukesh has alleged that he has been made a scapegoat because of his political connections. He has alleged that he was a victim of extortion and has given Rs 12.50 crore to the jail authorities. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also mentioned the allegations of recovery against him. He has said, “I have known Singh Brothers for the last 10 years, especially in South India, I have arbitrated many business disputes related to Ranbaxy and Religare.”

On his alleged relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh claims, “I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that is why I have given gifts to the actress. In the meantime, any kind of transaction is a matter related to my personal life. Jacqueline has nothing to do with this matter.” At the same time, Jacqueline has alleged in one of her statements that she is a victim in this matter. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had spoofed the mobile number of Home Minister Amit Shah to lure the Bollywood actress into his trap.