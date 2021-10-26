I am not afraid of such a uniform, BJP MP’s daughter showed attitude to the police inspector, said – I will teach a lesson to the one who commits hooliganism

I am not afraid of this uniform, this video of daughter of BJP MP from Bareilly clashing with police inspector on middle road is viral on social media. In this, the MP’s daughter is seen saying that how are you talking. What has the government given to the uniform for goondaism? I will teach a lesson to the one who commits bullying. However, the mercury of the police inspector is also seen rising in the video. But people are also seen advising him that what is the way of hitting the glass?

The voice heard in the video is of Kirti Kashyap, daughter of BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap. Dharmendra Kashyap is an MP from Amla seat of Bareilly, UP. It is being told that an inspector posted in Hardoi hit his car in his daughter’s car. After this an argument started between the two. It is alleged that when the inspector showed the robes of the uniform, the daughter of the MP informed the local police.

Police reached the spot and summoned both the parties to the police station. Later, when the inspector apologized after seeing the matter getting complicated, the daughter of the MP also spoke of not taking action. Police say that after this the matter is over.

Police say that there was a huge jam on Bukhara Road on Monday. Kirti Kashyap was on her way to attend an event in Faridpur block in her car. Due to excessive jam, his car parked in the queue of vehicles in front of the line-crosser Mathia. At the same time, the inspector’s car rammed into Keerti’s car. An argument started between the two regarding this matter. His relatives were also present in the inspector’s car.

Kirti alleges that the inspector flaunted the uniform. After that he informed the police. The police brought the inspector along with the car to the Faridpur police station. During interrogation, the accused inspector told that he is a resident of Amla. He is posted as Inspector in Hardoi police station. People related to the case say that when the police officer apologized to the MP’s daughter, he also withdrew the complaint. After that the matter calmed down.