‘I am not Tendulkar, Dhoni or Kohli, why do they want to make a film on me?’ Pravin Tambe refused to make a biopic in 1st Time – ‘I am not Tendulkar, Dhoni or Kohli, why do they want to make a film on me?’ Praveen Tambe refused to make a biopic in the first place

‘I am not Tendulkar, Dhoni or Kohli, why do they want to make a film on me?’ This was Praveen Tambe’s first reaction when a production house approached him with the idea of ​​making a film on his life. At a special screening held for Kolkata Knight Riders at a hotel in Mumbai, he made his debut in the film ‘Kaun Praveen Tambe?’ Saw it.

Shreyas Iyer was also present at that time. He started crying. His former Mumbai teammate Abhishek Nair and foreign players hugged him at the end of the film. Praveen Tambe was asked to address the audience, but could not; Not a single word came out of his mouth. He somehow controlled his emotions. Praveen Tambe told ‘The Indian Express’, ‘The only thing I could tell him is to chase your dreams and dreams do come true’.

Perhaps there are very few people who are more qualified than him to say these words with confidence. Perhaps he did not even know that his life would change so dramatically. Pravin Tambe was playing the Champions League in the Caribbean when the film on his life was about to release. He was not even able to give his final approval for film production. His family did this work for him.

Tambe says shyly, ‘I asked my wife and my brother, how will it be? Everyone said it was great. He was narrating the story to me, I said no no no please don’t let me watch the film myself. Then I laughed, oh that’s just my story. Still, when the filmmakers approached him for the film, Tambe couldn’t believe it.

Tambe, now part of the coaching team with KKR, said over the phone, ‘The first time I said no, I didn’t show any interest, but they called me again and requested to meet me once. They wanted to show the journey of 41-year-old Tambe. His words that touched me were that people knew that you made your debut at the age of 41, but what you did in the last 20 years, people have to know your struggle. I agreed.’

The script of Pravin Tambe’s life took many turns. One step forward, two steps back. It was his childhood dream to play cricket professionally, but it came to a halt. There are many people who believe that the fate of life runs in the lines of the palms, but in the case of copper, it was their palms that really changed the course of their lives.

It was coach Vidya Paradkar who insisted that Tambe should try the leg-spin, as he has big palms. it took some time but copper Became a leg spinner. At the age of 41, he was selected for the Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy team, but did not play. In the year 2013, he was made a part of their team by Rajasthan Royals. After that he also played for other franchises in the IPL. He also played for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy in the 2014 season.

Tambe’s mobile phone inbox has been flooded with messages since the film’s release. He said, ‘My phone has not stopped ringing. Thousands of messages have arrived on my phone. Earlier I used to get messages from the cricketing world, but now I am getting messages from corporate and other sectors. It means the film has touched the hearts of many people.

Before filming, the production crew also told him that some fictional characters would be added to his biopic. The journalist, who tried to demean Tambe early in his career, was one such fictional character. Before the film, the writers reviewed his past. From Mumbai’s Parel to New Mumbai’s shift, all the areas were covered. Actor Shreyas Talpade had four meetings with Tambe to imitate his action.

Praveen Tambe recalls, “The biggest problem was choosing my pattern. Shreyas Talpade told me that everyone has some pattern and we try to catch it, but in my case there is no pattern. I told him that we always try to be unique as a player, if he studies, the batsman will kill. However, now it would not be wrong to say that from earning Rs 1200 monthly to getting a 6 digit salary cheque, Tambe has seen it all. Now no one asks, ‘Who Praveen Tambe,