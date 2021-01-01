I am realistic, not impressed by success: Manoj Vajpayee

(Shubha Dubey)

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has seen many ups and downs in his three-decade long career in the entertainment industry, says he does not allow his commercial successes or failures to weigh on him.

The 52-year-old actor, who has received acclaim for the second season of his web series “The Family Man”, says he is trying to choose a career that will give him and his audience a “unique” experience.

“It has been 26 years in the industry and I have gone through a lot of emotions, enthusiasm, success and failure,” Bajpayee told PTI. It has just become a part of my life. They do not define my craft or me as an actor or a person. I am a realist and do not waver in success or despair in failure.

The Amazon Prime video show “The Family Man” debuted for the first time in 2019, and the critically acclaimed actor made a successful run in the digital world. Bajpayee has previously given great films like “Satya”, “Shool”, “Gangs of Wassepur” franchise, “Special 26”, “Aligarh” and “Bhonsle”.

The middle-aged detective agent in the action-drama series produced by Srikanth Tiwari, filmmakers Jodi Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has raised the expectations of the audience, but the actor says he does not feel oppressed.

Bajpayee said, “Audience expectations are welcome, they should expect good work from me, like I do myself. I believe in strict discipline and do a good job every time I go out for work. But I don’t feel bound by expectations.

The actor was recently honored with the Best Actor award for the series “The Family Man 2” by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021 (IFFM).