I am very used to protest my skin has become thick like a buffalo Sania Mirza spoke on the question related to Khel Ratna on The Kapil Sharma Show – Know why Sania Mirza spoke

Sania Mirza has got used to facing opposition. India’s star tennis star Sania Mirza said this in the show of comedian Kapil Sharma. During the show, Kapil Sharma had asked Sania a question related to the Khel Ratna award, then Sania Mirza gave her side. Her mother Naseema was also present along with Sania in the show.

Kapil told Sania, ‘The biggest pride of our country, which is given for the best performance in sports, i.e. Khel Ratna Award, has been awarded to you. Hats off to You.’ Sania said, ‘Thank you.’ Kapil said, ‘When Sania was being awarded the Khel Ratna, then we were happy and a little sad, because some people were opposing it. Sania how did you feel at that time?’

Sania Mirza took a deep breath and said, ‘I have become very used to protest. No… In fact, our country is huge. You must know what happens when you become a celebrity, especially in this part of the world, in India. There are many such people here, there is a lot of population, there is a population of 130 crores. Out of that 5-10 people are not happy. They get jealous or whatever happens.

Sania said, ‘I used to feel very bad earlier, but nowadays it is not so. Now my skin has become very thick. My skin has become exactly like the buffalo in which I came here. I have got very thick skin. I just think that if 130 crore people love you and out of them 5-10 people don’t love then what is the difference. All I know is that India loves me.

On hearing this, Kapil said that you have said the right thing. Kapil said, ‘You have to believe absolutely right. India loves you very much. You are the daughter of India. We never thought of opposing you even in our dreams, only once, when you were married.’ Hearing this, Sania smiled.





