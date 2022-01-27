I beg for votes by spreading kurta…, why did BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh say this in Meerut?

State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh said that Yogi Adityanath is always engaged in the service of the people of the state. He did not even go home after the death of his father.

Addressing people during election campaign in favor of BJP candidate in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh said that I seek votes by spreading kurta for development. Vote in favor of BJP for the safety of daughters, the security of your house and the security of the country.

In the program organized in Meerut, State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh said that leave everyone but don’t leave Modi and Yogi. If the BJP government does not come in the state this time, then daughters and houses in western Uttar Pradesh will not be safe. So vote in favor of BJP because this is not an election but a war and there is an atmosphere of security in the country under BJP’s rule.

During this, he praised Yogi Adityanath and said that Yogi Adityanath is always engaged in the service of the people of the state. He did not even go home after the death of his father. I seek votes from you people by spreading kurtas for development. Let everyone vote openly in favor of BJP and make Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister again.

Apart from this, he also said that the government is working in the interest of farmers. The people of the state are getting the benefits of all the schemes. BJP has worked on the basis of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. There has been no riot in the state in five years but the opposition wants to incite riots by talking about Jinnah. The opposition has looted the country for 7 decades.

Elections are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases with Corona rules. The first phase of polling will be held on February 10. The second phase of polling will be held on February 14, while the third phase will be held on February 20. The fourth phase of polling will be held on 23 February, fifth phase on 27 February, sixth phase on 3 March and seventh phase on 7 March. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.