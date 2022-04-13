I came face to face with mumbling Brooklyn subway shooter — here’s what he said



A Stranger told The New York Post that he was confronted by a mass shooter who opened fire on a crowded subway on Tuesday – and was first targeted by a muttering lunatic.

Subway rider Fatim Jeloshi recalls how he was on the Manhattan-bound N train just before 8:30 a.m. in Brooklyn when he saw the suspect sitting in the corner, muttering to himself.

“I looked at him, and I thought he’d been talking to himself for a while, so I looked at him, and I think this guy must be addicted to drugs,” Gazelloshi said outside the 72nd percentile of Sunset Park after the talk. To the police on Tuesday afternoon.

When the train stopped briefly underground after leaving 59th Street Station, the suspect suddenly pulled out a gas mask, Jeloshi said.

“When [the train] Going to hit 36th Street, we stopped for 5 minutes. She pulls out a gas mask from one of her small luggage[s]The witness said.

“He opened one of his gas tanks, and he said, ‘Oh, my bad.’ He pulls out an ax, he throws it, he pulls out a gun, he starts firing. ”

The rider claimed that the suspect first shot him, but he managed to avoid the shot and came out unharmed.

“A man was shot right next to me. He said, ‘Help! Help!'” Gazelloshi said. “I tell someone to help him, cover the blood for him. I jump, I knock on the door and I kick my leg,” Gazelloshi said.

As the train approached the 36th Street station, the car was engulfed in the blood of New Yorkers wounded by the suspect’s shots.

A total of 10 people were shot and 19 others were injured, officials said. Miraculously, no one was killed.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect’s 9mm glare was clearly jammed into the bloodstream to prevent further casualties.

“I was lucky with it.… It was crazy, man,” Gazelloshi said, adding that he was “scared.”

The unidentified accused is still in the queue.