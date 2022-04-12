‘I can transform myself into any form’ – Ranveer Singh said this about Jayeshbhai Jordaar! Ranveer Singh said this about Jayeshbhai Jordar!

Doesn’t want to be typecast between industry and audience

When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they kept thinking for a long time that I was a boy brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during my 11-year career and this is the biggest compliment for me, because I would like to assure people that I can transform myself into any form. It is clear that he does not want to be typecast between the industry and the audience.

take a lot of inspiration from actors

That’s why he chooses his projects very strategically to make the audience go crazy. Ranveer explains, “I draw a lot of inspiration from the transforming, chameleon kind of actors around the world like Daniel Day-Lewis.

metamorphose on the big screen

That’s why I do metamorphosis on the big screen with every film I do. I have done this from my first film till my last release ’83’, in which I played the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.” Taking his point, Ranveer says, “My personal ambition is to never be typecast. And it is a very difficult task.

choose scripts wisely

But I choose my script wisely. Jayeshbhai Jordaar has once again given me a huge opportunity to play a character without any reference points. I feel that all these roles keep on playing really well in my life as well.”

Much awaited ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ also features ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame actress Shalini Pandey, who also marks her Bollywood debut with Ranveer. The film is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is going to release worldwide on 13th May 2022.