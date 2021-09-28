‘I can’t imagine a good future’: young Iranians want to exit fast
TEHRAN – Amir, an engineering master’s student standing outside Tehran University, had thought about getting into digital marketing, but was worried that the Iranian government would ban Instagram, as it had other apps. He had considered setting up a start-up, but US sanctions and rampant inflation blocked his path.
Every time he tried to plan, it seemed useless, said Aamir, who would not give his real name at first. He was afraid of his country, he said, and he wanted to leave after graduation.
“I’m a 24-year-old, and I can’t imagine my life when I’m 45,” he said. “I cannot imagine a good future for myself or for my country. Every day, I’m thinking about leaving. And every day, I’m thinking, if I leave my country, what will happen to my family?”
This is life now for many educated urbanites in the capital Tehran, who once insisted on loosening social sanctions and opening up Iran to the world, and who saw the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States as cause for hope. I had seen.
But three years ago, President Donald J. Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed harsh economic sanctions, leaving these Iranians burned by Americans and isolated at home under a newly elected president who is contrary to their values - a Rigid-liners forward Oath defiance of the West.
After years of sanctions, mismanagement and pandemics, it is easy to number Iran’s economic struggles. Since 2018, many prices have more than doubled, living standards have fallen and poverty has spread, especially among rural Iranians. Everyone has been brought down except the richest.
But there are no figures to account for the uncertainty and rising aspirations of middle-class Iranians. Their dark mood can best be measured in the milestones they missed – in their rush to leave the country after graduation, delayed marriages and declining birth rates.
In conversations around Tehran during a recent visit, Iranians wavered between confidence and despair, hope and pragmatism, wondering how to make the best of a situation beyond their control.
For day-to-day chores in Tehran – she needed a phone, she had government paperwork – Bardja Ariafar, 19, and Zahra Saberi, 24, sat on a bench in Daneshju Park, a micro-social organization created by Iranians. One of the freedoms. Strict theocracy in recent years. Despite restrictions on gender mixing in public, men and women now sit together in the open.
The friends work at Amazon Digikala in Iran, sorting out goods at a warehouse in Karaj, which is now full, in search of cheaper fares from former Tehran residents. Mr. Ariyafar said that he is supplementing his income as a computer programmer. Ms Sabri, like many unqualified young Iranians, had not found a job that would let her use her Persian literature degree.
If and when Ms. Sabri gets married, she and her family will have to pay their share for everything the couple needs, from household appliances, new clothing, and a customary mirror-and-candle installed in a house. The groom’s family will supply gold and diamond jewelry sets for the wedding.
But after Iran’s currency, the rial, lost nearly 70 percent of its value in just a few years, his family could no longer afford it.
The rial fell from about $43,000 in January 2018 to nearly 277,000 this week, a drop that forced the government to introduce a new unit, the toman, last year, to reduce four zeros from the bills. But everything from rent to clothing prices is dollar-based because most of the raw materials are imported, so Iranians are spending very little of their income.
In 2020, the percentage of Iranians living on the equivalent of less than $5.60 per day rose to 13 percent from 10 percent a decade ago, according to an analysis by Javad Salehi-Isfahani, a Virginia Tech economist. It was worse in rural areas, where nearly a quarter of the population lives in poverty, up from 22 percent in 2019.
Increasingly Iran’s middle class has felt the pressure. Mr. Ariyafar’s new smartphone cost him 70 per cent of a month’s salary.
“It’s hard to be successful and grow in Iran,” he said, “so that’s probably my only choice, to go abroad.”
But for Ms Sabri, leaving was not an option.
“This is my home, my land, my culture,” she said. “I can’t imagine leaving it. We have to make it better, not flee.”
In July, Iranian officials unveiled a solution to Iran’s marriage and childbirth crisis: a state-sanctioned dating app. But for young Iranians officials would like to start a family, the match may not be a problem.
Standing in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, Zahra slipped on a braided gold-and-diamond wedding ring, the jewelry store’s overhead lights dazzling her hot-pink manicure.
“How much?” He asked keeping his finger up to inspect his fiancée.
“We’ll give a good discount,” replied the owner, 38-year-old Milod.
“Do you have any fake diamonds?”
“No, but I’ll give you a good discount,” he repeated.
“I don’t want real diamonds,” he said, removing the ring.
According to jewelers estimates, with the price of gold rising ten times in the last few years, more couples have opted for costume jewellery. Others marry in small, hasty ceremonies, while saving up to leave. Some postpone marriage into their 30s; Others have a price.
The next step has also become out of reach.
Iran’s fertility rate fell by nearly 30 percent from 2005 to 2020, to 1.8 children per woman in 2020, prompting a flurry of encouragement.
Prospective parents are troubled by the prospect of further unrest, even war. No one knows if the radical president, Ibrahim Raisi, will curtail some of the social liberties that Iranians have engraved on like Western music throbbing in many cafes or even tattoos stripping young people’s arms .
And will the economy ever be strong enough to give a child a good life?
Zahra Negrestan, 35, and Mayasam Saleh, 38, were lucky – up to a point.
They married six months before Mr Trump reimposed restrictions. Soon after, the price of everything they were hoping to buy before the wedding doubled.
“Then it was bad,” said Ms. Negrestan. “We didn’t think it could get any worse.”
The couple, who recently started a business selling pottery, said that they both always wanted to have children. Yet they keep postponing decisions.
“You can either have a very objective view of things – to have a baby, I need insurance, I need a job with so much income,” said Mr. Saleh, who runs a water treatment company and Works for Freelance in Video Production. “Or you can base it on faith—once you have a baby, God will provide. But any day, my practical side is winning.”
Ms. Negrestan has kept some optimism.
“Maybe,” she said, “he’ll find a better way to live.”
But if they have a child and the country deteriorates, he said, they will leave.
There is a compromise between hope and despair.
For some, this includes getting married in fake jewelry and rented attire. For others, it involves smuggling.
Tehran’s wealthy can still find Dutch coffee filters and baby carrots from California at a price, thanks to the cottage industry of small-time restrictions. On the streets of the capital, late-model AirPods hit the ears, and any traffic jam could involve a dazzling Range Rover.
When Fatameh, 39, started working as an information technology engineer 17 years ago, she said she had earned enough to save for a house and live a comfortable life. Three children and a subsequent sharp economic downturn, however, required her to boost her income.
After the 2018 sanctions, she saw the opportunity as foreign clothing stores disappeared or raised prices. Soon, she was paying Iranians in Turkey to buy products online and take them home or drive them.
Business is booming after three years. Its customers pay a 20 percent markup for foreign brands instead of resigning themselves to Iranian brands.
“It’s not like restrictions, you say, ‘Goodbye lifestyle, goodbye everything I wanted,'” she said. “We try to find a way around it.”
Yet even after doubling her income, Fatameh said she was barely running. That said, the cost of her children’s school is four times what it was a few years ago, and her grocery bill has multiplied.
She said that with two more years of hard work, she could probably hold onto inflation — in the long run, if things get worse.
