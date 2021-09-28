‘I can’t imagine a good future’: young Iranians want to exit fast

TEHRAN – Amir, an engineering master’s student standing outside Tehran University, had thought about getting into digital marketing, but was worried that the Iranian government would ban Instagram, as it had other apps. He had considered setting up a start-up, but US sanctions and rampant inflation blocked his path.

Every time he tried to plan, it seemed useless, said Aamir, who would not give his real name at first. He was afraid of his country, he said, and he wanted to leave after graduation.

“I’m a 24-year-old, and I can’t imagine my life when I’m 45,” he said. “I cannot imagine a good future for myself or for my country. Every day, I’m thinking about leaving. And every day, I’m thinking, if I leave my country, what will happen to my family?”

This is life now for many educated urbanites in the capital Tehran, who once insisted on loosening social sanctions and opening up Iran to the world, and who saw the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States as cause for hope. I had seen.