‘I Defended Myself,’ Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Jurors in His Homicide Trial



The protesters set fire and as the night wore on, they described wandering through the canyons with rifles. He testified that he helped people with minor medical problems, including a woman whose ankle he had wrapped around. He said he helped set fire to the back of the church.

And he told of his first meeting with Mr. Rosenbaum, 36, whom he was to kill later.

“Mr. Rosenbaum was walking with a steel chain, and he had a blue mask around his face, and he was crazy about something,” said Mr. Rittenhaum. .

Despite the tense situation, Mr Rittenhaus said he kept walking through the area asking protesters – many of whom had been hit by tear gas or had suffered minor injuries that evening – if they needed medical help.

“I hear someone shouting, ‘Hell to hell’ and I answer them ‘Friendly, friendly, friendly’, hey, I just came to help,” he said. “I don’t want any problems. I want to put out the fire. . ”

When, near midnight, Mr. Rittenhaus was chased by Mr. Rosenbaum and later by others in the crowd who believed he was an active shooter, they fired shots at him to stop what he described as a serious threat.

“I did nothing wrong,” said Mr. Rittenhaus, explaining why he dropped his gun eight times. “I defended myself.”

During the hours-long cross-examination, the plaintiff questioned Mr. Rittenhaus as to why he came to Kenosha in the first place – taking up arms and engaging himself in a very unstable situation that is unlikely to be appreciated. His presence.