I do not want to lose Malaika, I am afraid of it – Arbaaz Khan had said something like this a year before the divorce

Arbaaz Khan had said in an interview that I do not want to lose Malaika Arora. I am afraid of it at times. He had said this a year before the divorce.

Arbaaz Khan is dating Georgia Andriani these days. Both are seen together on many special occasions. On the other hand, his ex-wife Malaika Arora was seen with actor Arjun Kapoor at B-town parties. Arjun recently shared a romantic picture with Malaika Arora on social media. Earlier, Arbaaz and Malaika were also seen in this romantic style. However, in the year 2017, the two separated.

A year before the divorce, Arbaaz Khan was asked about Malaika Arora, and he said that I do not want to lose Malaika. While talking with ‘Zoom TV’ in the year 2016, he said, ‘Divorce can happen to anyone. We have many friends whom no one knows, then those people also get separated. Today people make a lot of effort to manage relationships. I am also very positive about Malaika. It is also somewhat strange.

Arbaaz Khan had said, ‘The more I have been with them, the more I have become used to them. I don’t want to lose them at any cost. We both dated each other for a long time before marriage. Later we got married. You have no idea what will happen to me after I lose Malaika? They are very precious to me and I love them dearly. The longer the relationship lasts, the deeper the connection you make. This is my wife whom I have loved very much.

Arbaaz further says, ‘Many times there are problems in life. You even find yourself alone at one point. I do not want them to be removed from my life in any way. I am not even ashamed to say that I am really scared of losing Malaika. Arbaaz and Malaika got married in the year 1998. The two first met during the shoot of a coffee ad. Malaika had told during an interview that I was the first to propose Arbaaz for marriage.