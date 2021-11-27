I don’t have any problem with onscreen kissing scene; Lara Dutta shared the experience of shooting intimate scenes, had put such a condition

When Bollywood actress Lara Dutta was asked about the kissing scene in the film, she said, ‘I have no problem with onscreen kissing scene’.

Actress Lara Dutta is currently in discussion about her next project ‘Hicups and Hookups’. His character in this film is being praised a lot. Regarding intimate scenes in the film, Lara Dutta said that she has no problem with onscreen kissing and intimate scenes. Actually, when Lara was asked about the reason behind this, he said that all these things are ‘technical’, when you are shooting on the set. Lara said that intimate scenes are choreographed, as are action scenes.

Talking about the latest project, Lara Dutta said, “As an actor, I want to explore all aspects. But in India, I am someone’s wife. I am someone’s mother, daughter, daughter-in-law. Luckily or unfortunately, for me too, there are conditions about certain things. It is inherent in us. So, of course, if I am going to do a show like this, it is a bit demanding, it needs a little thought to do it.

Lara Dutta said, ‘I had also discussed with my husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi before doing the show. It was very important for me to discuss this. It showed me how comfortable I am and how prepared I am to do it. After discussion, it became clear to me how this result could be. I am well aware of my safety zones and limits. I’m very candid about it as Lara. And, I have never been prudent in my life.’

Intimate scenes? Talking about kissing scenes, Lara said, ‘This is not the first time. I have done such scenes before. I know that I am comfortable kissing onscreen and I have no problem with it. As an actor, I am well aware of how technical these scenes are. That’s why I don’t take much stress about such things. These scenes are not like two actors being thrown together and told to hurry up and see what happens. It happens exactly according to the time, according to the papers.