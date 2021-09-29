‘I Feel an Abundance’: A musician takes a plunge into the world of dance

“It’s great to have her with us, to see and respond to us as artists,” said lead dancer Sarah Morans in a phone interview. “Andrea warns us, learn the music, don’t just rely on her voice because she can’t do the same thing in every show. I love her; you have to stick out this time.”

In a video interview, with Miller on a train and Pimienta in a makeshift apartment, they discussed the development of the score and choreography, and how Pimienta was performing in the work. Here are edited excerpts of the conversation.

How did this collaboration come about? did you know each other?

Andrea Miller I told a friend, who was working with Lido at the time, that I had received a commission from City Ballet and that I really wanted to take music seriously. He said, “Hang in there: it’s Lido Pimienta.” I knew Lido’s music, he’s a superstar, so my jaw dropped. My husband and I, and our kids, listen to her music all the time, and it’s so exciting, so inspiring, you want to dance to it with your headphones on.

Lido Pepper It’s funny, when Andrea approached me, I was working on the music for my next album and was really thinking about the orchestration.