“It was terrible for him,” said Kaiser. After the Indians’ bus accident, Lohrke takes it upon himself to drive one of his companion’s widows back to his parents’ home in San Francisco. Then, continuing to San Diego, he consoled the widow of another fellow there. When he finally reported his new team, the owner took him so long to come from Spokane. “Where have you been?” The man kept barking. Lohrke replied, “I have been giving birth to widows.”

Suddenly, I heard myself thinking aloud in Caesar’s office, struggling to process my own, more common good fortune as my father. How can Jack Lohrke – someone with moral integrity – look back on their existence and feel clearly good and worthy of it and at the same time not be bogged down by compassion and hypersensitivity to risk? “I think,” said Kaiser, “you have to be too arrogant to think that there is some overriding meaning about the importance of your life unlike anyone else’s.

“He was always worried about us,” Kaiser went on. Lohrke usually seemed fairly even-tempered, but whenever one of his children could not reach home before dark, he would panic. Kaiser remembered one day, when she was 7 or 8 years old, her father was fixing something on the terrace, and he kindly allowed her to help. In the end, his father bowed. “Dad said, ‘Hey, bring him here.'” And she got up.

Lohrke sat her young daughter down, pulled the extra denim from her pants away from her body, and proceeded to hammer the nails around through the fabric, securing her baby with shingles so she wouldn’t slip. Go.

“I was happy as a clam,” Kaiser told me, “just sitting there, just being where it was.”

i bought two Hot dog in the top of the fourth but won’t make any money. Honestly, I suspected I didn’t even have a chance to win the money, because I ordered my hot dogs at a time when one of the two Evista Stadium concessions ran out of hot dogs for a moment – one Of the fleeting and utterly forgivable fall hospitality, nonetheless, I’m sure Otto Klein would be at pains to read it here. Within minutes, workers broke in from the stadium kitchen, first with a tray of hot dogs, then two bags of buns, to clear a backlog of customers. I watched the people behind the counter gather and wrap them together as quickly as possible. In his haste, he had abandoned the project of stuffing any dollars into the dogs. However, later, I came to know that it was not a mistake. All the money was distributed in the opening innings. I misunderstood and forgot the whole thing.

Honestly, I didn’t care. It was a small bout of disappointment at its worst. I realized I didn’t go to a baseball game as I followed my daughter’s field trip to see the Mariners in the spring of 2019, and I found all the normal, wonderful baseball stuff happening around me, with fine inflections. Grateful for the soak. About an experience I’ve known for the rest of my life. I was reconnecting with all the nostalgic clichés—bat crack, and so on—but also the subtle details: the helpless sensation of the bathroom and hearing, from the other side of the stand, a tense, collective roar, then a terrifying, Collective groans, and knowing that I missed an opposing player’s home run; Watching a little red-headed girl, my younger daughter’s age, crawl down the right field seats toward the Indians’ bullpen, a green Crayola marker, flip through her program and back to the nearest player. But match the numbers in his name, and then punch up the courage to ask Mr. Who he was for his autograph; The anesthetizing, stadium-wide wash of white noise and murmurs that can miraculously set in during the melancholy of a very long at-bat.