I have become more infamous because of friends; Salman Khan said while referring to Sajid Nadiadwala

Superstar Salman Khan has worked in many hit films in his career. Currently, Salman is busy promoting his next film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Recently, Salman had reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Here he shared many things related to his personal life. Here Salman Khan had told that he had also become very infamous because of friends because he used to spread rumors among people about his mood beforehand.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma says, ‘Your friend Sajid Nadiadwala had told that Salman’s mood is not so bad, but friends living with him tell more. The same happens often with Salman, when his companions say that today brother’s mood is bad, then Salman spoils even knowing his right mood. This happens to him quite often too.

Salman Khan says, ‘I am not alone responsible for this. To run away from people, they have made my image in such a way that people always think that Salman’s mood is bad. Now even if someone wants to go somewhere, they refuse. These people call and say anything, but when I say, they say sorry. They do not get to meet people more than me. He himself refuses that he will come and cook.

Ayush Sharma is also present during this. Ayush says, ‘Once there was a fight between me and Arpita. When we told about this to the brother, he had come to talk to us, but after that both of us had calmed down. Actually, the first 15 minutes were on the side of brother Arpita, but the next 15 minutes, the brother turned to my side. After this, when we came out, everything was calm, but no one was able to understand who the brother had supported and what was the decision. That’s all we came to know that everything has calmed down.