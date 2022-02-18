I Have Lost Courage To Tolerate, Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Explain Reason Behind For Leaving PSL 2022

Shahid Afridi Good Bye To Pakistan Super League: Everything in life is temporary, nothing is permanent. This also applies to Shahid Afridi’s cricket career.

Shahid Afridi abruptly left the Pakistan Super League midway earlier this week. He posted a video in this context. In this, he told that why he has to leave the PSL in the middle.

He said, ‘This video is especially for my fans. I want to thank my fans. He supported me during my career. My fans have always been my strength. My fans are as important to me as my family to me. I was trying to finish PSL at a good juncture.

He said, ‘My lower back injury is 15-16 years old. He was playing with the same injury. Now that injury has increased to such an extent that my groin, meta knee… even my toes feel very painful. The way I was tolerating that pain, but if there is health then everything is there. There is a gap of 2-3 months after PSL. After that KPL (Kashmir Premier League) will start.

Afridi said, ‘I was wishing that the PSL ends at a good turn, but I have lost the courage to tolerate. I would like to especially thank Nadeem Umar Sahab. He supported me tremendously in every matter.

Afridi said, ‘I would also like to say sorry to him, because I am not able to play the full season of Pakistan Super League 2022. I would like to thank all of you fans because it is because of you guys that I wanted to play this last PSL.

Afridi also said that he would rehab himself. He said, ‘There is still cricket ahead. T10 league. Rehab will take 2-3 months. I will come again in front of my fans. My second innings is my foundation. He is most important to me and my people of Pakistan. The purpose for which I am working. That’s very important. I request you all to remember me in your prayers.