Sports

I Have Lost Courage To Tolerate, Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Explain Reason Behind For Leaving PSL 2022

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
I Have Lost Courage To Tolerate, Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Explain Reason Behind For Leaving PSL 2022
Written by admin
I Have Lost Courage To Tolerate, Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Explain Reason Behind For Leaving PSL 2022

I Have Lost Courage To Tolerate, Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Explain Reason Behind For Leaving PSL 2022

I Have Lost Courage To Tolerate, Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Explain Reason Behind For Leaving PSL 2022

Shahid Afridi Good Bye To Pakistan Super League: Everything in life is temporary, nothing is permanent. This also applies to Shahid Afridi’s cricket career.

Shahid Afridi abruptly left the Pakistan Super League midway earlier this week. He posted a video in this context. In this, he told that why he has to leave the PSL in the middle.

He said, ‘This video is especially for my fans. I want to thank my fans. He supported me during my career. My fans have always been my strength. My fans are as important to me as my family to me. I was trying to finish PSL at a good juncture.

He said, ‘My lower back injury is 15-16 years old. He was playing with the same injury. Now that injury has increased to such an extent that my groin, meta knee… even my toes feel very painful. The way I was tolerating that pain, but if there is health then everything is there. There is a gap of 2-3 months after PSL. After that KPL (Kashmir Premier League) will start.

Afridi said, ‘I was wishing that the PSL ends at a good turn, but I have lost the courage to tolerate. I would like to especially thank Nadeem Umar Sahab. He supported me tremendously in every matter.

Afridi said, ‘I would also like to say sorry to him, because I am not able to play the full season of Pakistan Super League 2022. I would like to thank all of you fans because it is because of you guys that I wanted to play this last PSL.

READ Also  Sourav Ganguly Calls Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Resignation As His Personal Decision BCCI Immensely Respects It

Afridi also said that he would rehab himself. He said, ‘There is still cricket ahead. T10 league. Rehab will take 2-3 months. I will come again in front of my fans. My second innings is my foundation. He is most important to me and my people of Pakistan. The purpose for which I am working. That’s very important. I request you all to remember me in your prayers.


#Lost #Courage #Tolerate #Pakistan #Captain #Shahid #Afridi #Explain #Reason #Leaving #PSL

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pramod Bhagat Gold Medal: Success Story of Paralympic Gold Medalist

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment