I just took an at-home COVID test. When should I test again?

I just took an at-home COVID test. When should I test once more?



(NEXSTAR) – The federal authorities is making ready to ship Individuals free at-home COVID-19 checks as circumstances of the virus stay excessive nationally. However as soon as you are taking a test at residence, when should you actually test once more?

The reply relies upon totally on which test you might have, based on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. Some checks are meant for use in a sequence, that means they’ll instruct you to test a number of occasions for probably the most correct consequence. Others might present directions on performing serial testing.

Serial self-testing is whenever you test your self a number of occasions or on a routine foundation. Frequent testing may help detect SARS-CoV-2 extra shortly, based on the CDC, and may help scale back the unfold of the virus.

If you happen to self-test and obtain a adverse consequence, the CDC recommends following the producer’s directions to be used for serial testing. Some kits might suggest testing once more inside two or three days.

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, for instance, instructs those that first test adverse to test once more inside three days with not less than 36 hours between checks. In case your first or second test is constructive, you probably have COVID-19 in your system and should enter isolation.

One other, the QuickVue At-Residence OTC COVID-19 Test with two testing kits, is meant to be used over totally different testing timelines. Folks which might be experiencing signs are anticipated to test extra often than those that aren’t.

In response to the directions for the CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Residence Test, those that don’t have COVID-19 signs should do not less than two checks. This equipment describes serial testing as testing every day or each different day.

If you happen to do test constructive with any of your checks, CDC pointers say you should enter isolation. Isolation isn’t totally different from quarantine – it’s primarily semantics. You’ll nonetheless have to remain residence for a couple of days, relying in your vaccination standing. At the moment, the CDC isn’t “expressly recommending” that you want to test adverse earlier than leaving isolation.

“As a substitute [use] a time-based technique that considers signs to find out one of the best time to finish isolation,” an company spokesperson advised Nexstar final week. So you’ll be able to test as many occasions as you want whereas in isolation, however present steering says you should depend on your signs relatively than a adverse test to finish your time indoors.