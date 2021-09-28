‘I just want to be normal’: a mentally ill man dies in recurs
When Asius Johnson moved from his hometown to New York in 2019, chasing dreams of music stardom, his parents panicked.
Mr Johnson, then 21, was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome in childhood and suffered from mental illness for most of his young life, was unable to fit in, and eventually got into trouble with the law. Her family feared that a city full of strangers who did not understand her struggles might swallow her up.
But what happened was much worse than he could have imagined.
Almost as soon as they arrived in New York from north of Boston, Mr. Johnson found himself in trouble with the law again. And as his mental illness worsened, manifesting in increasingly frightening ways, Mr Johnson was repeatedly arrested and repeatedly taken to Rikers Island.
In the two years after arriving in New York, Mr Johnson faced at least six criminal complaints, but was never convicted of a crime. According to court records and Mr Johnson’s family, jumping in and out of prison, he sometimes received proper counseling and more.
But when Mr Johnson last arrived at Rikers in August, the city’s notorious prison complex was in turmoil. A month later, he was dead.
The final years of Mr Johnson’s life reflect the criminal justice system’s long struggle to effectively deal with mental illness. But his death marks a more recent problem: a widespread crisis in Rikers, where a severe staffing emergency has contributed to inhumane conditions, inadequate medical and mental health care, and the collapse of the basic functions of the entire correctional system.
Last week, a federal monitor overseeing the prison asked a judge to intervene, while New York lawmakers asked President Biden to get involved.
The cause of Mr Johnson’s death on 7 September is being investigated. He had spent days begging for medical attention – pleas that were ignored, according to the detainee, who found him dead. Two corrections officers and a captain have been suspended in connection with Mr Johnson’s death.
His death this year was the 10th in the city’s prison system. Two more people have died in city custody, making 2021 the deadliest year since 2015 in New York City’s prisons and the city’s ability to protect the health and safety of the nearly 6,000 people held in city prisons raising doubts about. Many of the deaths have been ruled suicides in Rikers; In other cases, like Mr Johnson, the cause has not been determined.
Mr Johnson was arrested in Queens in August after police said he slapped a man on the back and threatened to infect him with HIV and hepatitis C with a syringe before following him to the bank.
The charges could eventually lead to bail, and if convicted he could receive a short prison sentence or time in a mental health facility. But his previous imprisonment was different. In addition to the charges in New York, there was an active warrant for his arrest in New Jersey. He was ordered to be kept in Rikers at a time when the prison was not equipped to keep him safe.
Mr Johnson’s death at the age of 24, his family and inmates’ advocates have said, was completely avoidable.
“Coming on the Rikers should not be a death sentence,” said Jaime Santana, his family’s lawyer.
He wanted to be ‘normal’
As a child, Essius Johnson “had a different outlook on life,” his father, Jerome Johnson, said in an interview. His brother was attracted to the sport, Mr Johnson said, while Aesius, whom the family called “Izzy”, preferred to pick daisies.
He grew up in Haverhill, Mass., a small town 35 miles north of Boston; Her mother worked as a nurse, and her father made a living as a truck driver.
The family was rooted in church, and Assias, as a child, would watch his mother Tracy Johnson dance to worship music every morning. Inspired, he also found a passion for music, fascinated by the pop stars who made up his name before he was born: Michael Jackson, Cher, Prince and Whitney Houston.
His problems became clear already. Her mother said she locked the bathroom in the Green Jail and tried to bake cookies without turning on the oven.
“It was really tough,” Ms Johnson said. “We didn’t understand what was happening.”
Eventually, Johnson learns that she has Asperger’s syndrome, a neurological disorder on the autism spectrum, and mental health problems. He went to a special school, but became disillusioned by the 11th grade and threatened to be emancipated if he did not attend a mainstream high school in the city.
“‘I just want to be normal,'” Ms Johnson recalled telling her son.
Around the same time, church officials learned he was gay, his parents said. He was asked to step down from a youth leadership role, a decision his parents say had profound consequences.
“It changed the course of their lives, it changed the way they felt about God and God’s people,” said Mr. Johnson. “He didn’t feel comfortable reaching out to people anymore. It took something very important away from him. “
After Mr Johnson graduated from high school, his parents said he struggled to find his way. He got into some trouble, being charged with driving in a stolen vehicle and later driving without a license, the local News Time revealed.
Soon, Mr. Johnson decided that he was moving to New York to pursue a music career. On the encouragement of his parents, he enrolled in programs and counseling while there, he said.
in and out of prison
In New York, Mr Johnson almost immediately found himself on the wrong side of the law, and during his three years in the city he was repeatedly accused of making violent threats.
After an arrest in 2019, when he was charged with threatening to bomb Marymount Manhattan College, his lawyer told the court that he had “serious mental health problems.” He was arrested twice more before being sent to jail in early 2020, almost a year before posting bail last November.
Johnson was one of many suffering from mental illness that ended up on Rikers Island. According to a 2016 Meyer’s Management Report, more than 40 percent of people held at Rikers were diagnosed with a mental health condition,
Their inability to get meaningful care or treatment was also typical. Rikers has a history of abuse and even abused detainees with mental illness. And in recent months, as Rikers continued to spiral out of control, many incarcerated people have said they have missed their appointments with mental health practitioners because of lack of officer staff, or their access to psychiatric drugs. Not there.
After her earlier stint at Rikers, Ms Johnson said her son stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Queens, a city-run program that recently released homeless people. There, she said, she had access to social services for people with mental illness.
In March, she was accused of stealing a man’s cellphone, then threatening her with a syringe that it would give her HIV. He was sent to jail again, and posted bail in mid-May this year.
The following month, Mr Johnson was accused of texting a New Jersey man to confirm the man’s address, and then added, “I will kill everyone there.” A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Finally, in early August, Mr Johnson was last arrested in Queens after slapping and stalking the man, according to a police report.
Ms Johnson said she found out that her son had been jailed again, when she found out that more than a week had passed, so she checked the Department of Corrections website and found that she had been detained. has been taken in.
She said that many of her son’s legal troubles stemmed from his relationship with the men he was seeing at the time. She said she was rejected a lot.
Mr Johnson said of his son, “He wanted to be loved like he was loved by everyone else, but the world didn’t offer that to him.” “To the world he was strange and strange.”
When Mr Johnson returned to Rikers Island in August, after bouncing between freedom and imprisonment for the better part of two years, the prison was deep in a crisis that had been building up since the start of the pandemic.
Kovid-19 had put an end to the facility of competent correctional officers. Those still working in prisons were demoralized, and as they were asked to work double and even triple shifts, more and more officers started getting sick, or simply failing to show up. Federal monitors overseeing prisons found that those who visited were thin and unresponsive to problems in prisons.
When Mr Johnson was finally able to call his mother, she said she was not feeling well, and that corrections officials were not taking her to court, she said. Ms Johnson said she had also attempted to pay her $1 bail on Queens charges. But paying a modest dollar bail doesn’t suffice his release – Mr Johnson was being held on warrant in New Jersey, where he may have been taken only after his charges were resolved in New York.
Still, Ms Johnson said, corrections officials failed to take her son to a video hearing in mid-August. His son told him that he had missed out on three appointments.
“I don’t know why they aren’t bringing me in,” Mr Johnson told his mother over the phone. “I should have left by now.”
Corrections officials disputed that account, saying Mr Johnson’s only missed court date had been annulled by the court and rescheduled for the day after his death.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Johnson’s family, and we want to assure them that this is not a case of the DOC failing to bring their son to court,” said department spokesman Jason Kersten.
Alan Che King, 51, a detainee who said he found Mr Johnson unresponsive in a shared dorm in a mental health unit, said Mr Johnson had begged staff for medical attention in the days leading up to his death . Mr Johnson had complained of insomnia and constipation, Mr King said in a recent phone interview.
Mr Santana, the family’s lawyer, said Mr Johnson’s cries for help also echoed outside their dorm.
By 9:45 a.m. Mr. Johnson was dead.
Tracy Johnson said she believed her son would be alive if someone in prison had listened to her.
“If you had just helped, he would have been at home now,” Ms Johnson said.
#normal #mentally #ill #man #dies #recurs
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.