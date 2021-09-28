‘I just want to be normal’: a mentally ill man dies in recurs

When Asius Johnson moved from his hometown to New York in 2019, chasing dreams of music stardom, his parents panicked.

Mr Johnson, then 21, was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome in childhood and suffered from mental illness for most of his young life, was unable to fit in, and eventually got into trouble with the law. Her family feared that a city full of strangers who did not understand her struggles might swallow her up.

But what happened was much worse than he could have imagined.

Almost as soon as they arrived in New York from north of Boston, Mr. Johnson found himself in trouble with the law again. And as his mental illness worsened, manifesting in increasingly frightening ways, Mr Johnson was repeatedly arrested and repeatedly taken to Rikers Island.

In the two years after arriving in New York, Mr Johnson faced at least six criminal complaints, but was never convicted of a crime. According to court records and Mr Johnson’s family, jumping in and out of prison, he sometimes received proper counseling and more.