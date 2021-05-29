‘I Knew That I Couldn’t Stay Quiet’

As a result of in the event you’re simply being offended on a regular basis, like I was, it’s utterly draining.

I look again on it and simply assume: We had been actually united at the moment. Like, everybody, all completely different states, all over the place, we had been actually united. I nonetheless have robust emotions about it, even get anxiousness about it. Any protest I plan, I nonetheless have anxiousness about it. I don’t know, part of me simply desires it to be over with, the protests. I need the protests to be over with, I need our calls for to be met. Like, I simply need all the things to be over with so I don’t have this heavy, heavy feeling.

I have modified my thoughts on protesting. Now I’m pondering, protesting just isn’t sufficient. What extra can we do? What different steps can we take? As a result of protesting has been round for thus a few years? And if it hasn’t modified since Martin Luther King, what can we do now? You understand, do we’ve to — I don’t need to say, destroy town, however is that what it’s come to?

Berkeley Springs, W.VA.

Brian D. Tucker, 53