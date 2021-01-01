I live in the present, not looking back: Konkona Sen Sharma

(Ravi Bansal)

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Konkana Sen Sharma, who has completed two decades in the film industry, says she has never been “too ambitious” and has seldom looked back on her acting journey so far.

Konkana started her journey in June 2001 with the Bengali film “Ek Je Achchi Kanya”. She told PTI in an interview, “I really, don’t look back on my journey so far. I live in the present. It wouldn’t be fair to say I’m looking forward. I’ve never been too ambitious, so I don’t look back.”

He said, “Maybe at the end of my life, I will look back. But for now, I just want to live in the present. And I want to make my life interesting. Let’s see what else comes in my journey.”

Konkana (41) has had an interesting journey so far and has done ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Life in a … Metro’, ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Sword’ and ‘Lipstick’. ‘

She said she only takes on a project when she likes the script. She says, “I try to do what I find interesting, I think I’m able to contribute something.”

While acting in films, Konkana made her directorial debut in 2016 with “A Death in the Echo”. Asked about the possibility of directing again, the actress said that she is currently busy with other work.

Konkana said, “I am mainly an actress. I’m lucky that I’m getting some great roles. So, I immersed myself in it. And, I have a ten-year-old son. So life is very full. “

She said, “I think directing is a difficult job … so I think when I actually need to tell a story, I hope I’ll direct.”

Konkona Sen Sharma will now be seen in filmmaker Nikhil Advani’s ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Amazon Prime video show. The show is a tribute to the heroes who saved many lives in the Mumbai terror attacks.

The actress said that in a few years, she received many offers to work in web shows, but she chose “Mumbai Diaries” because it had the potential to create excitement.

The “Mumbai Diaries” begins with the emergency room of a government hospital informing doctors of the challenges ahead on the night of November 26, 2008.

‘Mumbai Diary’ is directed by Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. The show also stars Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwantari, Satyajit Dubey, Natasha Bhardwaj, Mrinmayi Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.