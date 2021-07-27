I.M.F. World Economic Outlook Forecasts 6 Percent Global Growth

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the gap between rich and poor countries was widening amid the pandemic, with low vaccination rates in emerging economies leading to an unbalanced global recovery.

The IMF maintained its global growth forecast of 6% for 2021 in its latest World Economic Outlook report, mainly due to advanced economies, including the United States, which expect slightly higher growth. faster than previously planned by the world body. Economic growth in developing countries is expected to be slower, and the world body has said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus poses a threat to the recovery. He called on nations to work together to accelerate the protection of their citizens.

“Multilateral action is needed to ensure rapid and global access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapies,” Gita Gopinath, IMF chief economist, wrote in the report. “It would save countless lives, prevent the emergence of new variants and add billions of dollars to global economic growth.”

The IMF predicted that the US economy would grow by 7% in 2021. The euro area should grow by 4.6% and that of Japan by 2.8%. Rapid expansion was expected for China, at 8.1%, and India, at 9.5%, but both prospects have been revised downwards since April. The outlook in China has been lowered due to a reduction in public investment, while India has been downgraded due to a severe second wave of the virus slowing the recovery.