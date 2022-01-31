I made my career with the role of seven minutes, Taapsee Pannu revealed on her film career

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is enjoying career heights these days. Along with several interesting projects, she will be seen in Netflix film Loop Lapeta, which is the official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. She plays a quirky character who tries to save her boyfriend’s life.

Talking about the process of making ‘Loop Lapeta’, Taapsee joked that it was like experimental cinema from college which she was doing aside and it gave her a lot of kick. She says, “It felt like we were working on a college experimental cinema. The cast and crew were so full of ‘josh’ and passion, we all wanted to make something ‘dazzling’.

Taapsee, who plays the role of ‘Saavi’ in the Akash Bhatia film, says, “People used to say that a film is commercial and some are ‘off-beat’, the film was classified as such. But, for me, there are only two types of films, one that is entertaining, by which I mean it will keep you hooked. Or a movie that isn’t entertaining. A movie can keep you hooked because it’s too intense, or it can keep you hooked because it’s too funny. There can be many reasons, but the end result should be that it keeps you hooked.

Taapsee says, “When people would ask me why I didn’t work in ‘commercial cinema’, I didn’t understand the question. What is commercial cinema? The one who makes money, or the one who keeps the audience glued to their seats and they want to see it, come out of the theater and ask others to watch it too. I am a part of such films, and these are commercial films for me. Commercial films are the ones that give you the feel of ‘paisa-vasool’, and the ones that the audience sits and watches without distraction. For me to do a film, that’s the basic mandate. ,

About bagging films with strong central parts, Taapsee says it was not her plan, and as long as her character’s presence is felt, she is ready to do multi-starrers, regardless. No matter how big or small that role is. She says, “I never really wanted it to go on like this. I never want to do only films where I am leading the cast. So I tried to do films like Mission Mangal in between. I also tried to do surma. But it so happens that I can only choose what I get. And, for some reason, I can’t find the parts where I’m not really the center of attention. I really don’t understand why.”

Talking about ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, Taapsee says that she was doing research for a multi-starrer at that time. She said, “I wanted a film where I could share screen space with a lot of actresses. So I went after that script to get it. Even now when people come and ask me what kind of work I want to do, I always talk about how I want to do a film that has multiple characters on the same level. The only thing is that the other stars should also agree to it.

Taapsee further added, “I really never wanted the message to go out that I am not fit to play the central role as I have made my career out of a seven-minute role which really worked wonders for me. It’s more challenging to make your presence felt if you have less screen space and time. And that’s the kind of challenge that excites me as an actor. I am just waiting for someone to give me that part, as it is not about the length of the role but the fact that the character’s presence has to be felt. Even if you give me only 1-2 scenes, I know I will make the most of it.”

