I.O.C. Seeks Answers After 2 Medalists from China Wore Mao Pins
The International Olympic Committee said it was investigating a potential violation of Olympic regulations after two Chinese cyclists wore lapel pins bearing the figure of Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony.
The small red and gold pins – once ubiquitous symbols representing Mao’s three decades of rule over China – were attached to the tracksuits of cyclists, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, when they received gold medals in the women’s sprint. Monday.
Cyclist badges are a potential violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits “political, religious or racial propaganda” at Olympic venues.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Mark Adams, an IOC spokesperson, said the committee had asked the Chinese Olympic delegation to submit a report explaining the incident, and had been promised a “response. formal complete soon “.
“They have also already assured us that this will not happen again,” said Adams.
Separately, the Korea Badminton Association said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint with the World Badminton Federation after a Chinese player was filmed swearing in a doubles match against southern players. -koreans.
Chinese badminton player Chen Qingchen repeatedly shouted what was interpreted as common Chinese obscenity. She apologized, saying she was only celebrating the points scored and would adjust her “bad pronunciation”. But she didn’t say what she intended to shout.
The incident was widely reported in South Korea – where nationalists sometimes fret over China’s power assertions – but was hailed as a lively and refreshing performance on Chinese social media.
The Chinese team ended up defeating the South Koreans.
