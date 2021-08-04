I.O.C. Seeks Answers After 2 Medalists from China Wore Mao Pins

The International Olympic Committee said it was investigating a potential violation of Olympic regulations after two Chinese cyclists wore lapel pins bearing the figure of Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony.

The small red and gold pins – once ubiquitous symbols representing Mao’s three decades of rule over China – were attached to the tracksuits of cyclists, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, when they received gold medals in the women’s sprint. Monday.

Cyclist badges are a potential violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits “political, religious or racial propaganda” at Olympic venues.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Mark Adams, an IOC spokesperson, said the committee had asked the Chinese Olympic delegation to submit a report explaining the incident, and had been promised a “response. formal complete soon “.