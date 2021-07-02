I.R.S. Faces Backlog, Delaying Tax Refunds for Millions of Americans

Millions of tax returns are still awaiting processing by the Internal Revenue Service, which faced a much larger backlog than in the past.

This means that all refunds owed for these Americans have also been delayed. About 70 percent of the individual returns processed so far have been refunds due, with an average size of $ 2,827.

More than 35 million 2020 federal returns were waiting to be processed at the end of the filing season in mid-May – more than three times as many pending returns as at the end of the filing season of the year last, according to a report released Wednesday by an independent advocacy group within the Internal Revenue Service.

“For taxpayers who can afford to wait, the best advice is to be patient and give the IRS time to deal with their backlog,” said Erin M. Collins, the national taxpayer lawyer. , in his mid-year report to Congress. “But especially for low-income taxpayers and small businesses operating at the margin, late repayments can impose significant financial hardship.”