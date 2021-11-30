I see myself in Karan; Brother Abhay Deol is working with Sunny Deol’s son, shared experience

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol told that he is working with Karan Deol in the film and he sees himself in him. Along with this, he also mentioned Sunny Deol.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is currently in discussion about his film ‘Velle’. Abhay has worked only in very few films of Hindi cinema. When asked about it, he said that he wants creative satisfaction and not commercial success in his life. Abhay, who has worked in films like Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye, Dev D and Socha Na Tha, was called the post boy of Bollywood.

Abhay Deol said in an interview with news agency ‘PTI’, ‘We are working in such an industry where you do not have to work from 9 to 5 only. The work you do here determines what you will get in the future. This is not a safe industry at all, here one day you are up and the other day you come down. I want to work in such films for myself, which I enjoy, no one was making such films when I started working in them.

Working with Karan: When Abhay Deol was asked about his experience of working with Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, he said, “I see myself in Karan who is trying to make a mark on the film industry. For this he is also doing different types of roles. Abhay Deol also mentioned about his family and said that we both come from the same family anyway. Karan Deol made his acting debut in the year 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. It was directed by Sunny Deol.

Abhay said, ‘When I see an actor, I also relate to him. Because I too was a beginner myself. I can even relate to him myself as we both have had an upbringing at the same place and our ideas are also very similar to each other. The main reason behind this is that our thinking is the same. I find myself very much in Karan. Karan Deol is currently spending most of his time between India and America. So far everything is going well and there is no such problem, he said.