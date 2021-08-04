I speak to him a lot he is played cricket all over the world Rishabh Pant names 4 individuals inculdes Virat Kohli ; Watch Video

The upcoming five-Test series between India and England will prove to be a full circle for Rishabh Pant. Pant, who recently recovered from Kovid-19, is set to play his 22nd Test match for India at the same ground (Trentbridge) on which he made his first impression in the Test match by hitting a long six in 2018.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been in tremendous form in the Test match. His scores in the Australia Test and later the home series against England are proof of this. Pant is brilliant even in limited overs formats, but Test cricket is one where this youngster has really excelled. Rishabh Pant is glad that he has seen ups and downs in his short international career so far, which has helped him grow as a player as he learned from his mistakes.

Pant told ‘BCCI.TV’ on Saturday, ‘It has been a wonderful journey as I saw many ups and downs at the beginning of my career. As a cricketer, you grow, learn from your mistakes, improve yourself and come back and do well.

He said, ‘I am glad that I learned from my mistakes. After that I took advantage of whatever opportunity I got. I’m happy.’ Pant said that he tries to take lessons from all the top cricketers especially Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Shastri to become a better player.

He said, ‘I talk to Rohit bhai a lot like about the game what we did in the last match. What can we do in the next matches? What new can I add to my game?

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said, ‘I also take technical knowledge from Virat bhai. Especially about the back and forth game of the wicket playing against England.

Rishabh Pant wants to learn from everyone to become a better player. “I also talk to Ravi bhai (Shastri) a lot because he has played a lot of cricket around the world. When Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) is bowling, he knows what the intentions of the batsman are.

Rishabh Pant said, ‘So as a batsman I can talk to the bowler about what he is thinking. As a player, I want to learn from everyone.





