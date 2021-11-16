I told my private things to Tere – Akshay Kumar shared things with Riteish Deshmukh; Actors started opening all the polls in Kapil’s show

The Kapil Sharma Show: When Akshay Kumar came on Kapil Sharma’s show, Ritesh Deshmukh, who was sitting with him, also took a lot of fun from the actor along with Kapil Sharma. Actually, Kapil had asked Akshay on his show that have you ever faced rejection? Any girl rejected? On this, Akshay Kumar agreed and mentioned the story of that rejection.

Kapil had asked Akshay Kumar on the show- ‘Akshay paaji, what did the girl reject you by saying?’ On this question of Kapil, Akshay Kumar started laughing. Then Riteish Deshmukh interrupted and said- ‘No, tell me about the first one.’ On hearing this, Akshay started staring at Ritesh. Ritesh told Akshay – tell the school man. Then Akshay says to Ritesh- ‘I told my private things to you, today you are trying to uncover my poles.’

After this, Akshay told- ‘For the first time I was going on a date. So he rejected me, because I took him to show a film about 3-4 times, took him to the restaurant Madras Cafe. The problem was that I was very shy. I never put my hand on my shoulder. Didn’t even hold the hand. She wanted me to kiss her. So I didn’t do that. So she left me and went away.

After this, Riteish Deshmukh jokingly said- ‘Who will trust this story, tell me?’ On this Akshay Kumar says – No, it is true, I had not told you earlier? In such a situation, Kapil asked Akshay – what changed in your life after this incident. What changes did you bring in yourself?’ In such a situation, Akshay said- ‘The whole change has come.’

Let me tell you, recently Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been released. The film is getting tremendous response in theatres. The film has earned crores of rupees. According to the report of Box Office India, Akshay Kumar’s film has earned close to Rs 155 crore in the second week. In the second week, the film has earned from 34 to 35 crores.